Final round at the 58th Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The 58th annual Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament has officially come to an end up at Callaway Gardens.

And if you weren’t able to make it up there this year, you really missed a treat.

It’s not every day that you can say the best of the best are pretty much in your backyard competing for a world title.

And every year for more than half of a century we have seen just that.

Thousands of people from all over the world flock to Robin lake for this prestigious, invite only tournament to showcase their skills.

The Masters is also known for their first time champions.

In this year’s pro women’s tricks competition, 15 year old Neilly Ross knocked off the defending champ.

“It was an exciting experience to compete in the pro masters today. It was my first time skiing in the pro division and it was really amazing because recently I had my first pro win down at the Moomba Masters in Australia. And so to win my second pro title here was an amazing experience,” said Ross.

There might have been first time winners, but we also saw some defending champs.

Over in men’s tricks, Aliaksei Zharnasek was looking to defend that title when he came out on Robin lake.

“It feels so amazing! Since you know I had a really long history of competing here. So winning even once feels so cool… but winning for the second year in a row feels amazing,” says Zharnasek.