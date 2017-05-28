Eufaula Police find 230 Xanax tablets during drug bust, arrest teen

Timothy Spencer was arrested in connection to a Eufaula drug bust.
EUFAULA, Ala. – The Eufaula Police Department have a man behind bars in connection to a drug bust. The incident happened at the intersection of Paul Lee Parkway and Eufaula Ave.

It took help from officers with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries’ Law Enforcement section to arrest 18-year-old Timothy Spencer.

Police found 230 Xanax pills in a drug bust in Eufaula (Courtesy: Eufaula Police Department)
Officers found 230 Xanax tablets, a gram of methamphetamine, and other drug materials in Spencer’s car during a traffic stop. Police originally stopped Spencer for reckless driving.

Spencer is currently in the Barbour County Jail.

 

