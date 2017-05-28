Crossfit team completes “Run Across Georgia”



COLUMBUS, Ga. — For the last few weeks, we’ve talked about one of the local teams competing in this year’s Run Across Georgia. These crossfit loving athletes all banded together for one mission; to run from Savannah to Columbus to raise money for the House of Heroes, Chattahoochee Valley chapter.

After months of training, all of their hard work would be tested starting in Savannah. So from 2am on Saturday morning to 4pm on Sunday afternoon, each of these twelve runners took turns running the 260 mile race.

There were shin splints, bruises and blisters but these bunch of rookies say it was all worth it.

“What a great experience! 260 miles with a team. The best experience was just being apart of this team and working hard for everyone,” says James Cullingworth.

“It was awesome! It was a really good experience, just passing the band on to the next runner… We couldn’t have done it without our amazing team. It was tiring but very, very rewarding,” says Leah Mason.

Mason had just finished the race when she said she couldn’t wait to do it next year.

To find out more information on Run Across Georgia, click here.