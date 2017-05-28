Child reportedly held at gunpoint during LaGrange armed robbery

LAGRANGE, Ga. – LaGrange Police are searching for at least two people in connection with an armed robbery that happened Wednesday. Police say the victim reported two men robbing his house on Whitesville Road, after the victim cashed a check earlier that night.

The victim told police one of the robbers held a small child at gunpoint inside the home, and demanded money from the victim. Police say the robbers reportedly drove off in a burgundy, maroon, or dark red car. News 3 learned someone threw an object at the car, damaging the windshield or a window.

Police say the victims only suffered minor injuries in the incident. They’re asking anyone with information in this case to call them at 706-883-1616.