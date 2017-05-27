Local family seeks justice for the killing of Steven McClendon

PHENIX CITY, Ala.– A Phenix City family has a long road to recovery, after losing a father of nine children.

Family and friends gathered for a vigil to remember 42-year-old Steven McClendon Saturday night.

McClendon was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in the around Abercrombie Road and Mason road in Phenix City.

Montric McClendon the victim’s sister said, “I’m tunnel vision. I need to find out who killed my brother. I cannot get caught up in the rest in peace because there is no rest until I find out who killed my brother and they are arrested.”

The family says they won’t stop asking questions until the killer or killers are found.

They’re offering a reward for anyone with information that will lead to an arrest.

“Cash money to anyone that can come to us with the truth that will lead to a conviction or arrest. If I can get something that will lead to an arrest I’d be happy,” said McClendon.

Mcclendon’s funeral is set for next Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Abundant Life Outreach Church in Columbus.