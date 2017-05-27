Local entrepreneurs giving back to the community

COLUMBUS,Ga.– A local clothing company is getting some major attention across the country and the creators aren’t just in it for the money, they plan to give back to the community.

DJ Cashflow and Matt D. are the masterminds behind Lyngo.

The company started as an idea in 2011 has now blossomed into a profitable clothing company, netting thousands in sales.

Lyngo stands for, “let your network grow and overcome.”

They hope to spread the message of equality and unity for everyone, while also inspiring millennials to become entrepreneurs as well.

Matt D. said, “We’re going to keep putting out dope stuff and giving back to the community is a must, and we’re doing some community events in the future. We want to continue to make the best Lyngo products we can make and we want to collaborate with some other brands that are poppin.”

The creators plan to give 10% of all profits to local charities like Hope Harbour, Bridges Girls Group Home, and Safe Kids Columbus among others.

For more informoation on Lyngo click here.