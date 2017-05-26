Thousands hit the road Memorial Day weekend

Phenix City, Alabama- Thousands are hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend to enjoy some fun.

“How long is it from Atlanta to Panama City”? Ken Martin – Reporting

“It’s five hours and a half or something like that.. It’s not too much” Sylvia Hernandez- Traveler

Sylvia won’t be alone. According to Triple-A nearly 40 million people plan to travel this weekend. With more people hitting the roads, it’s more important than ever to be safe.

“People are heading to their favorite places. We got the beach the mountains or wherever they like to go. We want them to go and enjoy that but we want them to come back safely. There’s so many simple things you can do put down the phone, buckle up, keep both hands on the wheel, and drive that car.” Harris Blackwood- Highway Safety

Unfortunately, it’s not always smooth sailing when it comes to packing up and leaving for vacation, so will end up in crashes.

“As of Friday morning 561 people were killed on the roads of this state. Sixty-percent of them were not wearing seat belts why is just something we can’t figure out.” Harris Blackwood- Highway Safety

Here are some tips that can help you and your family stay safe.

Obey all traffic traffic laws.

Make sure everyone buckles up.

Avoid texting and talking on your cell phone while driving.

“Coming up from Atlanta it’s a bit of a traffic flow coming from up there” Byron Sims- Traveler

Here are some questions to ask yourself before you leave the house.

Do I have a First Aid kit and jumper cables?

Do I have a flash light?

Do I have a back up tire just in case I get a flat?