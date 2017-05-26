Memorial Day Weekend Warmup

A brief but welcome turn to cooler and drier weather will revert back to temperatures and humidity more typical of late May as we go through this holiday weekend.

Columbus has enjoyed morning temperatures in the 50s for two straight days, with Friday’s low bottoming out at 55º. This will be the last of the cool mornings as warmer, more humid Gulf air begins to return around the back side of the high pressure system as it moves off to the east and south. Temperatures today will climb quickly under cloud-free skies, reaching the mid and upper 80s for afternoon highs across the valley.

Over the weekend, we’ll be watching a slow-moving front in the middle of the country that will not have a direct effect on our weather until Memorial Day, when it may drop far enough south to give us scattered showers and thunderstorms. Beyond the holiday, an unsettled but typical late spring pattern could bring daily chances for showers and thunderstorms to go along with near normal temperatures.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast