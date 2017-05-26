Memorial Day: Uplifting weather

By Published: Updated:

Your seven day forecast is looking quite decent through Sunday. There’s a few disturbances but they’ll break-up, with clouds and the heat remains. Our ridge of high pressure is key to a sunny start with readings easily topping-off to 90 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase on Memorial Day, with a few passing showers and a thunderstorm. The cold front will move very slowly through the region, with some instability but since we are on the weaker end of this system oriented west to east, I’m not too concerned about any severe weather through this weekend.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s