Memorial Day: Uplifting weather

Your seven day forecast is looking quite decent through Sunday. There’s a few disturbances but they’ll break-up, with clouds and the heat remains. Our ridge of high pressure is key to a sunny start with readings easily topping-off to 90 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase on Memorial Day, with a few passing showers and a thunderstorm. The cold front will move very slowly through the region, with some instability but since we are on the weaker end of this system oriented west to east, I’m not too concerned about any severe weather through this weekend.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast