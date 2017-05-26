MEMORIAL DAY: Pop-up afternoon thunderstorms; a few severe

After some morning clouds, we have yet another spectacular day for Memorial Day Weekend. Many areas saw the low 90s for afternoon highs; however, things will be changing for Monday. A front that will stall out as it gets to the Chattahoochee Valley will bring increased rain chances and a few thunderstorms could be severe Monday afternoon. Tuesday into Thursday coverage of thunderstorms isn’t that impressive, but come Friday and next weekend rain chances ramp back up. Temperatures for the week will be near or at average.

First Alert Forecast and Webcast