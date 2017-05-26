Alabama executes inmate convicted of murder-for-hire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)

Alabama has put to death Tommy Arthur, the man who escaped seven prior execution dates for his conviction in a 1982 murder-for-hire.

Officials say the 75-year-old inmate was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m. CDT Friday following a lethal injection at a southwest Alabama prison.

Arthur was convicted in the fatal shooting of Troy Wicker as he slept in his Muscle Shoals home. Wicker’s wife initially blamed an intruder, but later testified she promised Arthur $10,000 to kill her husband.

The execution follows years of appeals by Arthur questioning Alabama’s injection procedure and other issues. But Arthur, who maintained innocence, told The Associated Press by phone Monday he knew chances of an eighth reprieve were diminished.

“I’m terrified but there’s nothing I can do,” he said.