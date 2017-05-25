Schley County wins GHSA 1A baseball state championship

ROME, Ga — For the second time in three years, the Schley County Wildcats are the Georgia High School Association 1A public baseball state champions. The top-seeded Wildcats cruised to a two-game sweep over Gordon Lee on Thursday at State Mutual Stadium.

Schley County was led on the mound in Game 1 by Will Barry, who threw shutout six innings, as the Wildcats won 6-0.

Playing as the home team in Game 2, Schley County jumped out to a 4-0 lead at the end of the 2nd inning. The Wildcats added six more runs in the following inning to put the game out of reach from the Trojans, eventually winning 12-3 for the championship sweep.

The win gives coach Chuck Cheek and his program their third title in the last three years, after falling in the state semifinals to Treutlen in 2016.

Schley County finishes the season with a 34-2 record, playing the final two months of the season undefeated.