Memorial Day Weekend Water Tips

Lagrange, GA- It’s the perfect time of year to enjoy the water, but the Department of Natural Resources says you need to make sure you stay safe.

“There’s accidents and there’s drownings on bodies of water in the State of Georgia whether it’s in our immediate area in the Columbus area or the Atlanta area.” Jeremy Bolen- Department of Natural Resources

44 people drowned in Georgia in 2016, that’s five more than the previous year. In addition to that 19 people were killed in more than 100 boating crashes in 2015. Experts say accidents happen quickly.

“We can’t be safe enough out there on the water. Accidents can happen in just a blink of an eye, really one moment when you’re just not paying attention you could have an accident which could lead to a drowning.” Jeremy Bolen- Department of Natural Resources

It’s required that children under the age of 13 wear a life jacket whenever they enter the water.