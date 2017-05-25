Memorial Day Weekend: Starts off sunny & warm

High pressure is beginning to subside now. This means a great start to the holiday weekend. Temperatures will begin to heat-up as this high becomes centered over the northern Gulf. Readings will start off cool for your Friday morning. Temperatures will climb near 90° through Sunday and only modify slightly beyond as we see a cool front slide south and east across Alabama and Georgia. At this time isolated convective (pop-up) storms will be present well ahead of this front, with ample moisture being drawn-up well ahead of this front by way of the high pressure pump effect. Clearly this and daytime heating will be the main trigger on Memorial Day, meaning not so organized until the actual cold front slides through the region on the day Wednesday and stalls south and east of Columbus. Enjoy these upper 80s and overnight lows in the extended into the upper 60s.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast