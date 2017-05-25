Keeping it Dry for Awhile

The storm system which has dominated our weather the first part of the week has finally moved on, leaving us with a shot of cooler, less humid air that will bring several sunny, dry days to the Southeast leading into the Memorial Day weekend.

The upper air trough associated with the storm system moved into Georgia overnight, leaving some clouds behind and a bit of instability, leading to light rain showers in the wake of the front that passed through Columbus Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will clear out, leaving us with a sunny and breezy day, followed by more sunshine and a significant warmup on Friday. Saturday we could easily see 90º with Gulf moisture again on the increase.

A frontal zone will slowly sink into the southern states over the weekend,m leading to our next chance for rain which could come on Memorial Day in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

