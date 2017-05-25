Ivey signs protections for Confederate, other monuments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivy has signed into law sweeping protections for Confederate monuments and other long-standing historic markers.

Ivey signed the bill Wednesday. The moves come as some Southern cities, such as New Orleans, have removed Confederate monuments from public property.

The new Alabama law prohibits the removal and alteration of monuments over 40 years old. It also prohibits renaming of schools that have carried a person’s name for over 40 years. A new commission would have to approve changes to those between 20 and 40 years old.

Sen. Gerald Allen, the Republican bill sponsor, said the protections apply to “all history,” regardless of subject. African-American lawmakers opposed the bill at every step of the legislative process. They argued that the monuments pay tribute to the shameful legacy of slavery.