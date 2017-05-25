Georgia Attorney General speaks at military appreciation breakfast

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr made a stop Thursday in Columbus.

Carr gave the keynote speech for this year’s Military Appreciation Breakfast at Columbus State University. Carr talked about the importance of protecting our military service men and women, from being victimized financially on our own soil.

“One of the main focuses we have is to focus on exploitation of our military communities. We want to provide information to active duty service men and women so that they’ll have information about mortgages or car loans, any ways that they can be taken advantage of and we’re going to make sure it doesn’t happen in this state,” says Chris Carr.

Carr also emphasized the importance of not only thanking those serving in the military, but also their families for the sacrifices they make.