DeKalb sheriff suspends himself following indecency arrest

ATLANTA (AP) — A sheriff in Georgia who was arrested for allegedly exposing himself in a park has suspended himself for one week.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann wrote an email to sheriff’s office employees Tuesday saying he has imposed the maximum penalty for conduct that “has a tendency to destroy public respect.” His suspension begins Saturday.

Mann was arrested May 6 after an Atlanta police officer said Mann exposed himself in Piedmont Park and led the officer on a chase. He faces charges of ordinance violations of indecency and obstruction. He said the suspension is not an admission of guilt.

A panel appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal is investigating Mann, whose attorney is asking a judge to stop the investigation, saying he’s not accused of official misconduct.