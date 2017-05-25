Daughter charged with death of mother

A woman accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her 88-year-old mother made her first appearance in court this afternoon.

Annie Hoskins was driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Murray Street on the night of May 17, 2017 when she hit another car head on.

Her mother, 88-year-old Ella Upshaw, was taken to the Midtown Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a few hours after the crash.

Annie was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, seriously injuring the other driver and driving on the wrong side of the road. The judge, however, significantly lowered Annie’s bond so she can attend her mother’s funeral.

The woman who was hit head on suffered a broken femur and had to have a metal rod put in her leg. She is still in the hospital.

The results of Annie’s blood test have not yet been completed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. No date has been set for the funeral because the autopsy hasn’t been done yet.