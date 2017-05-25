Daughter charged with death of mother in vehicle accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A woman accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her 88-year-old mother made her first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

Annie Hoskins was driving on Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd. near Murray Street on the night of May 17 when she hit another car head on.

Her mother, Ella Upshaw, was taken to the Midtown Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a few hours after the crash. Annie was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and seriously injuring the other driver, but the judge significantly lowered her bond so she can attend her mother’s funderal.

“It’s a sad situation. It went better than I thought because of the bond that the judge set,” says Defense Attorney Shevon Thomas.

“Man I ain’t got that kind of money like that. I’m a poor man. I get my check every month. You know just shook up you know but we’re still going on,” says Robert Hoskins.

The woman who was hit head on suffered a broken femur and had to have a metal rod put in her leg. She is still in the hospital.

The results of Annie’s blood test have not yet been completed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. And no date has been set for the funeral because the autopsy has not been done yet.