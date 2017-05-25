Counterfeit pill study results released by GBI

DECATUR, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is issuing a public safety alert regarding counterfeit pills.

According to release, the crime lab has received 454 exhibits of counterfeit pills since January of 2015.

Counterfeit pills contain drugs other than those indicated by the markings. For example, the crime lab received a pill with markings consistent with oxycodone. However, the lab determined that the pill contained fentanyl, furanyl fentanyl, and U-47700 (pink). The GBI says the discovery was alarming resulting in an internal study to determine the contents of counterfeit pills submitted to the lab.

Metro-Atlanta has the most instances in the state according to the study and by a significant margin, the top counterfeited logos represent alprazolam (Xanax) and oxycodone.

The two most common substances found within the counterfeit tablets were depressants and opiates. Of particular concern were transdermal drugs in the opiate drug class that were disguised as oxycodone, a non-transdermal drug. In 2017 so far, there were 8 fentanyl, 6 furanyl fentanyl, and 15 U-47700 (pink) pills that were embossed as non-transdermal drugs.