Wild Animal Wednesday: Water Buffalo

On today’s episode of Wild Animal Wednesday, we are featuring our exhibit of very cool water buffaloes. The Swamp Buffalo that we have is native to the Philippines. They have large flat horns and are normally multi-colored. The River Buffalo are the larger of the two that we have and their horns are more curvy. These buffalo normally spend anywhere to 6-8 hours submerged in water. Wild Animal Safari is now scheduling tours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday. We can’t wait to see you!

Advertisement