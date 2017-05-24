Russell County Parks and Recreation Director fired

RUSSELL COUNTY, ALA.- Two weeks ago, the future of Russell County Parks and Recreation Director, Bill Taylor, was uncertain. There was a motion to terminate him from his position, but a vote never took place since Commissioners Ronnie Reed and Cattie Epps walked out of the meeting.

As a result, the meeting was adjourned. Two weeks later, the commission met once again, and Taylor’s position was on the agenda. Taylor was accused of violating several county policies as well as state bid laws, which he denied at the meeting two weeks ago.

At the beginning of the Wednesday’s meeting, the commission took time for public comments. Garrett Armstrong, a Russell County resident spoke to the great job Taylor has done and added that it is a shame that things have gotten to this point.

“The guy’s not a criminal,” Armstrong said. “If we’re talking about this man’s job, then we need to be talking about some other folks’ jobs too.”

Once it came time for a vote, the commission voted 4 to 3 to terminate Taylor.

“This county commission is divided,” District Four Commissioner Ronnie Reed said. “It used to be divided in Phenix City, but now, if you look, Phenix City had the same racial problems when they terminated Wallace Hunter. They don’t have that problem now because they have three blacks on the city council. What Phenix City went through, now the county is going through the same thing when they terminated Bill Taylor. Now we have the same problem: black against white.”

Later in the meeting, District Seven Commissioner Larry Screws made a motion that the commission terminate County Administrator LeAnn Horne from her position citing reasons as failing to ensure bid laws were followed, signing a check knowing that the bid law was incorrect along with other reasons.

After the commission voted to not terminate Horne, Commissioner Carl Currington made a motion that Horne’s contract be extended two more years, which passed.

After the motion to extend her contract passed, Horne addressed the commission saying:

“I can’t fix something that I didn’t know was wrong. I had a department head who had intentionally worked with a contractor. He went to Ms. Perry; she wrote a check that didn’t even go into the accounting system, and then he went to another person and got another check from her and neither one of them knew that either of them had issued it. By the time the report was ran at the end of the month, that’s when I caught it and brought it to the attention of the county commission. I have the law to report and to protect the county commissioners; all of them. I work for all of them, and I have done my best all these years to make sure we do things legally and this county and your money, the citizens’ money is protected. Yes, there was a flaw in the system, but since that time that I realized how the department head worked working with the contractor to usurp the protections we have in our accounting system, I’ve changed those procedures. I can’t fix something if I didn’t even know what happened. The assistant county administrator can’t even catch it who works with the books everyday who is responsible for the accounting prior to everything getting to me. I have two people. I’m not like a big department. We run lean and mean. We’ve made the best of your money. This racism stuff is not me, and I don’t appreciate it. I love everybody, and I will try my best to work with every citizen and every employee and treat them fairly. Anybody who’s known me knows that. I pray for healing for forgiveness for everything that’s been said.”

After the meeting was adjourned, Commissioner Epps echoed the sentiments of Commissioner Reed that the commission is divided and that she can not serve her constituents as effectively as she would like since she said she does not have the votes to get anything done. She added that the past couple of years, there have been a few folks running the commission and they always get their way. She added that everyone has broken the law, but people are given a second chance each day, but if people don’t have a forgiving spirit, then there is no love in their hearts or soul.

In regards to the future of the parks and recreation position, the matter will be placed on a future agenda.