Renown expert trains Columbus divers for underwater criminal investigations

COLUMBUS, Ga — When crimes occur, criminals do their best to cover their tracks. Often, they use bodies of water to hide their deeds. Therefore, it takes highly trained investigators to recover bodies, cars, and other evidence needed to prosecute cases. One man, a renown expert in his field with more than three decades experience in underwater investigation, is in Columbus this week teaching the craft to a new group of investigators.

“Every piece of evidence has a history. It has a story to tell,” says Mike Berry, owner of Underwater Criminal Investigators, based out of Virginia.

Criminals who count on the murky depths of the water to keep their secrets have obviously never heard of Mike Berry and the team of underwater crime-fighting warriors he’s been training for the past 35 years.

“You need highly trained, skilled, underwater criminal investigators,” says Berry. “So these are criminal investigators, but they specialize in an underwater environment.”

When it comes to underwater evidence, recovery of the items for criminal investigations is a science.

“If it has one fingerprint left, we want to recover it with that one fingerprint,” says Berry.

September Foy and Adam Dotson, already diving instructors at Chattahoochee Scuba, were especially drawn to take the course because of Berry’s instruction.

“Just his extensive career in law enforcement and this type of diving helps so much when you’re actually out there under the water, you can’t see, and you’re doing it for real,” says Foy.

“For Mike Berry to come to Columbus is huge,” says Dotson. “This is just another way to further my career in diving.”

It’s not just locals, either, who sign-up for the courses.

“We’ve got people here form South Korea, the South Korean Naval Military Police. We’ve got divers from Trinidad and Tobago. Then, we’ve got divers from eight states throughout the area who have come here to train,” says Joshua Blair, of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and an instructor at Chattahoochee Scuba.

Student divers gain experience in the real-world sense in more ways than one when they train on dives. Often times, when they get out in the waters and search, they find items that are of value to police.

“We normally find guns all the time,” Berry says. “I’m telling you, one bridge– the record on the bridge right now is fourteen handguns.”

That bridge to which Berry refers is one in the Columbus area.

For people who do underwater criminal investigations, this career is a true calling.

“It’s just I wanted to give back. I love diving. This is my way to do it,” says Foy.