No storage, signs on Georgia campuses as gun ban lifts

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s university system says campuses won’t provide gun storage facilities or signs when a new state law permitting concealed handguns takes effect this summer.

The guidance released Wednesday also makes clear that people will be able to carry concealed weapons during tailgates.

The law takes effect July 1 and allows people with state-issued permits to carry concealed weapons onto public campuses. Georgia previously banned guns on campuses.

Lawmakers exempted numerous spaces, including athletic facilities, student housing, faculty offices and classes with enrolled high school students.

The guidance tries to clear up questions about those exemptions and says it’s up to gun owners to know the law. For instance, it says gun owners must check with campus registrars to see if they share classrooms with high school students.