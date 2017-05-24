Newark Airport reopens after engine fire grounds United Airlines flight

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Newark Liberty International Airport was temporarily closed as a United Airlines flight preparing to take off was grounded due to a fire in one of its engines Tuesday evening.

As WRBL sister station CBS2 in New York reported, total of 124 passengers and seven crew members were on board the taxiing United flight 1579 when the fire broke out in an engine on the right side of the aircraft.

Emergency response teams at #EWR; plane with reported engine fire. No reported injuries. Airport closed for passenger safety.Expect delays. — Newark Airport (@EWRairport) May 24, 2017

Emergency slides were deployed around 9 p.m. as passengers evacuated the plane originally bound for San Francisco, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters from the Port Authority Police Department worked to bring the blaze under control.

#EWR has reopened after earlier incident of plane with apparent engine fire. Reports of 5 minor injuries. Expect delays remainder of night. — Port Authority NY&NJ (@PANYNJ) May 24, 2017

The airport was closed for almost two hours as the Boeing 757 jet was towed to the United hangar and its passengers were shuttled by bus to Terminal C.

Five minor injuries have been reported as the airport has reopened with residual delays, according to the Port Authority.

United Airlines says the redeye flight to San Francisco should take off using a different aircraft just after midnight.