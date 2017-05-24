Muscogee Co. Prison guard faces charges after inmate caught sneaking off work detail for sex

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Muscogee County Prison guard must answer to charges alleging he allowed an inmate to sneak away during a work detail for a romantic rendezvous.

The Muscogee County Jail confirms the correctional officer, 31-year-old Casey Davis, is charged with aiding or permitting another to escape, false statements and writings, reckless conduct, and violating his oath as a public officer.

A judge Wednesday bound the case over to Superior Court after giving Davis a $7,500 bond.

News 3 media partner The Ledger-Enquirer’s courtroom reporter says Deputy Warden S.J. Thomas testified a neighbor with a home security system on Torch Hill Road recorded the inmate, Corey Morrell, escaping at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Thomas says the neighbor saw Morrell walking behind his home and taking his work detail vest off. The inmate was allegedly meeting 31-year-old Faith Luben after the two arranged to meet for sex.

Investigators say they found a cell phone hidden in a prison detail truck full of messages between Morrell and Luben planning the meeting.

Deputy Warden Thomas testifies when he asked Officer Davis about the neighbor’s claims, Davis told him no inmates left the detail and had eyes on them the entire time they were away from the prison.

Davis was arrested Monday after the GBI helped extract messages from the found cell phone.

Luben herself faces charges for loitering near inmates and illicit trading with inmates. Inmate Corey Morrell faces a charge for escaping.

Both their cases were also bound to Superior Court.