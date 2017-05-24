Memorial Day Weekend Outdoor Events

Rain from earlier this week has cleared and we’ll stay sunny – at least for the start of Memorial Day Weekend – which will fair well for outdoor events Friday & Saturday.

Listen to some tunes by Hillbilly Trucking at Uptown’s last Friday Night Concert of the season from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. edt in Uptown Columbus.

Camp out over the weekend and check out some cool Bugs on the Hooch Sunday from (9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. edt in Woodruff Park.

Run three miles after a guest speaker and moment of silence in honor of our fallen soldiers at Wear Blue: Run to Remember’s Memorial Day Weekend Observance Saturday starting at the National Infantry Museum parking lot.

This weekend’s highlighted event is the Chattahoochee River Clean-Up Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until noon edt. Meet at Phenix City Amphitheatre and float downstream to Rotary Park – collecting trash along the way. Gloves, trash bags and buckets are provided. Bring your own boat or reserve a raft from Whitewater Express or a kayak from Outside World Outfitters.

Henry Jackson is the Chattahoochee RiveWarden. The clean-up is put on by them in partnership with Whitewater Express and Outside World – which are providing rafts, kayaks and transportation free of charge for all volunteers that come out to help clean up the river.

Jackson says they do river clean-ups four times a year – including Help the Hooch. He says they collected 1,300 lbs of trash from their last clean-up in February.

“We encourage the community to join us in picking up trash that’s out there. We find tires and pieces of metal and plastic water bottles and fishing rods and a lot of stuff that’s been left behind or washed down the river from somewhere. So our goal is to pick it up, get it out and get it to a landfill or recycling bin where it belong,” says Jackson.

He says it’s important to clean up the trash to help keep the river healthy, but it’s a two-part plan.

“If we don’t go pick it up it’s just going to get worse and worse. We want to deal with the underlying issue which is the source of trash, but we also have to get it. Otherwise, our riverbanks are going to be littered with fishing waste and old tires and cans and bottles floating down it. We have to educate the community not to throw trash in the river and we also have to go pick it up,” says Jackson.

If you are interested in helping out and would like to reserve a raft – call Whitewater Express at (706) 321-4720 or a kayak – call Outside World at (706) 322-4200.