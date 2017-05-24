Local teen makes alleged threats to kill classmates at Veterans Memorial Middle School

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local 13-year-old is in custody and will appear in court Wednesday after allegedly making threats to kill his classmates.

An arrest report says a Columbus Police Department officer took the 8th grader into custody after students at Veterans Memorial Middle School reported the boy had brought a knife to school and threatened them with it.

The report says the officer found a four inch blade in the teen’s pocket at the time of his arrest. He now faces charges for terroristic threats and carrying a weapon in a school safety zone.

The Columbus teen will appear in recorder’s court Wednesday at 2 p.m.