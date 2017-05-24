Local team competing in Run Across Georgia



COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus is known as being an active city. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that we have a few teams competing in this years Run Across Georgia. The race benefits House of Heroes- Chattahoochee Valley Chapter.

And local group, Worst Pace Scenario, under team captain Allison Forrest is the top fundraising team with more than $10,129.99 already raised.

Forrest says this is a team of rookies, but they’re all competing with one goal in mind.

“It’s very cool to know that I can give back in part to the military and help their family and their spouses. so it’s going to be very cool to be apart of it,” says Forrest.

For a lot of competitors like Adam Jackson, it’s personal.

“It means a lot to me that we’re raising money for veterans and their families. Both my grandparents were in the military and it’s just an exciting thing I can do for veterans like my grandparents,” says Jackson.

This 260 mile journey starts from Savannah Saturday, May 27 at 2 a.m. and finishes in Columbus on Sunday afternoon.

If you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.