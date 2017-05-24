Local authors using historical fiction to excite children about learning

COLUMBUS, Ga — A couple of local authors and educators are using their talents and a historic event to engage children in learning.

The 1947 Freedom Train is an historical fiction children’s book written by local authors Kathy Maggart and Kathie Edison. It’s illustrated by Skip Bowers. It chronicles a real-life event most people don’t know happened: the journey of a train that traveled across America in 1947 carrying our Country’s founding documents and other historical materials.

More than three million people stepped aboard the train to view the documents– and some were citizens of our area. The Freedom Train made a stop right here in Columbus.

“On December 29, 1947, the ’47 Freedom Train made a stop right here in downtown Columbus,” says Maggert. “We’re wanting to get it [the book] into the hands of families and teachers to be able to teach the values of patriotism, respect for our military heroes, and appreciation of our great freedoms via this great untold historical event.”

The authors plan to write a series based on the book. Along with it, they are writing songs to integrate learning exercises. Visit the book’s website for more information.