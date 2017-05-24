Know your rights when it comes to debt collectors

COLUMBUS, Ga- Many people don’t like to talk about it, but for millions of Americans, it hangs over their heads like a dark cloud that won’t go away: debt. But did you realize even when you have fallen behind in paying your bills the law still offers you protection from harassment?

“I think the most important thing for consumers to know is that there are laws on their side when it comes to debt collection,” says Tabitha Ingraham, the new regional director of the Better Business Bureau office based in Columbus.

Ingraham says it’s true that debt collectors have the right to contact people who owe them money. But the Fair Debt Collection Act is a law to keep debt collectors in-check when it comes to how they treat consumers.

“If you have calls coming in saying you owe money, and they’re threatening to send you to jail, or take your belongings, or show up at your house, nine times out of ten, that’s a good indicator that you may not be speaking to a legitimate debt collector or a company operating under the laws,” Ingraham says.

WRBL News 3, along with the Better Business Bureau, is on your side with some tips if you find yourself the subject of harassment at the hands of unscrupulous debt collectors.

A company you owe money to has the right to call you, but there are limits. If companies call your workplace and harass and/or threaten you, instruct them to stop at once. It’s best to send them a written request, in writing, via certified mail.

Also for any company who claims you owe a debt, you have a right to ask for a letter of validation. It gives details on the origin of the debt.

Finally, if you feel you are being harassed, you can report the company to the Better Business Bureau or the Federal Trade Commission.