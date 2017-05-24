Hubbard’s attorneys: Ethics conviction is legally baseless

Associated Press Published:
Mike Hubbard, former Alabama Speaker of the House, waives before a post trial hearing at the Lee County Justice Center in Opelika, Ala., on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. Hubbard was found guilty 12 counts of felony ethics charges on June 10, 2016. Albert Cesare/Montgomery Advertiser/Pool

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lawyers for former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard say his ethics conviction is “legally baseless” and prosecutors stretched the bounds of the state law to bring charges against him.

Hubbard’s lawyers filed the appeal Wednesday in the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. They are seeking to overturn his 2016 conviction on ethics charges. Hubbard was convicted of wrongly accepting investments, employment and financial advice from people with business before the Alabama Legislature.

His lawyers argued the employment and other items he received were not related to his work as a legislator.

Defense lawyers also argue the trial judge should have dismissed the case for prosecutorial and juror misconduct.

A judge sentenced Hubbard to four years in prison. He is free on bond while he appeals his conviction.

