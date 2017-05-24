Graco recalls 25,000 car seats, says may not hold child in crash

(WWJ) – Graco Children’s Products announces a recall for more than 25,000 car seats, because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.

The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014, with a code of 2014/06 on a tag found on the webbing.

Documents posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that agency tests discovered the webbing strength problem, and Graco traced the problem to a single batch of webbing.

To check if your seat is included, look for a white label on under or on the back of the seat and note the model number and date of manufacture. Next, look for the date on the tag on the webbing of the harness on the back of the seat and check the information against the chart below. (Or, enter your car seat’s information into the fields at the bottom of the page at this link).

The seats were sold for $119 to $199.

Graco says on its website it will be notifying consumers who may be impacted and is providing, free of charge, replacement kits with new harness restraints and installation instructions. While waiting for a replacement kit, consumers may continue to use the My Ride 65 convertible car seats.