Georgia firefighter dies after weekend accident on job

MONTEZUMA, Ga. (AP) — A firefighter in Montezuma has died after suffering a traumatic brain injury in an accident on the job.

The Macon Telegraph reports 29-year-old Macon County firefighter Darrell Plank died on Tuesday. He suffered a skull fracture on Saturday, after being hit in the head by a metal coupling as a fire hose snagged on a truck at the scene of a house fire in Montezuma.

He was taken to a local hospital, and a CT scan conducted Monday revealed he had suffered a stroke on the left side of his brain.

Plank was a 10-year veteran of the fire department. He was a father to five children.