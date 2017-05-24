Front Passes, Drier Weather to Come

An unusually strong cold front for late May is advancing through Alabama, bringing one more shot at strong thunderstorms and heavy rain. The passage of the front this afternoon will end any severe threat and make way for improving weather and a chance to dry out for several days leading into Memorial Day weekend.

There is a marginal risk of severe storms today over the News3 viewing area, with a slight risk just east of us covering most of the rest of Georgia, south into north Florida and up into the Carolinas. High winds, hail, and a few tornadoes will be possible later in the day. Storms are likely to redevelop just ahead of the cold front beginning around midday and continuing into the afternoon.

The front is likely to pass through Columbus by mid-afternoon, and behind it we could see more showers but they will be spotty and light. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening for counties in west Georgia, as flooding may be possible with even a localized downpour due to heavy rains over the previous 4 days.

Some outstanding weather is on the way for Thursday in the wake of the front, and that will continue at least through Saturday with a major warming trend beginning on Friday.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast