Former University of Alabama music teacher arrested on porn charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former music teacher at the University of Alabama has agreed to plead guilty to child pornography charges.

Authorities say 41-year-old Nikos Pappas of Tuscaloosa was found with hundreds of photos and videos of child pornography on his home and university office computers.

Pappas was charged Tuesday with receiving and possessing child pornography. Prosecutors filed a plea agreement along with the charges.

Pappas previously worked as an assistant professor in the music school at Alabama. He is due in court for an arraignment hearing on June 15.

A plea agreement says investigators interviewed Pappas at his university office after linking his home computer address with an attempt to download child pornography from an internet bulletin board.