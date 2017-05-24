COLUMBUS, Ga. — Five Jordan High School science students wrote to tell us what a fantastic teacher Erica Taylor is. News 3’s Carlos Williams presented Taylor with the Kinetic Golden Apple award this week.

One student, Jacob Vanerem, told us that the teacher has helped him to understand science better. Hailey Eldridge echoed those sentiments while Andrew Tillis and senior Cody Little wanted us to know that Ms. Taylor treats all of her students with the utmost respect.

Taylor was humble in receiving the honor and thanked her students for the recognition.