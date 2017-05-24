Columbus wins second straight boys golf state championship

COLUMBUS, Ga – The Columbus high school boys golf team won their second straight GHSA state championship on Tuesday. The Blue Devils were well in control of the 4A state tournament after jumping out to a 15-stroke lead after round one. They were declared the winners after one round of play.

The second round of the 36-hole tournament at the Country Club of Columbus was cancelled due to heavy rains and unplayable course conditions. This was the first year the GHSA increased the state championship golf tournaments to a two-day, 36-hole format. Previous tournaments were 18-hole formats.

Columbus captured the 5A state championship in 2016. This is the fourth state title under head coach Chris Parker, who took the program over in 1994. Jonathan Parker earned silver medalist honors individually with the Blue Devils low round of 68. The Blue Devils tied the one-day low round team score of 279.