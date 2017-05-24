Columbus wins girls golf 4A state championship

Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga – The Columbus high school girls golf team was at their best when it mattered most. The Lady Blue Devils won the GHSA 4A state championship by three shots over Woodward on Wednesday.

Columbus built a three-shot lead after round one at Maple Ridge Golf Club, and were declared the winners after round two was cancelled due to heavy rains and unplayable course conditions.

It is the ninth girls golf state championship for the Lady Blue Devils program and their first since 2014. Mary Catherine McDaniel posted the team’s low round with a 76.

