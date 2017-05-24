Band director to remain on unpaid leave thru the end of the year

VALLEY, Ala. — Valley High School Band Director Shannon Chandler will remain on unpaid leave throughout the end of the school year, according to Chambers County Superintendent Kelli Hodge.

Hodge says it is unclear what will happen with Chandler next school year.

As News 3 reported, Chandler was placed on unpaid while the school district investigates reports of racist “gag gifts” that were given out at a club banquet.

News 3 will have a full report at 11 p.m. about the Chambers County School Board meeting held Wednesday evening.