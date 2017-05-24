Alabama teen shot dead days after high school graduation

Published:
Kendarius Martin via Facebook

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama teen has been fatally shot just days after his high school graduation.

AL.com reports 19-year-old Kendarrius Dewayne Martin was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon in a Dothan park. Police spent the night gathering evidence and conducting interviews, and have not released what caused the shooting or the names of any suspects.

Martin graduated from Dothan High School on Saturday. Dothan High’s football coach Kevin Jackson says Martin was bound for a Minnesota community college on a football scholarship after four years on the high school team. He says Martin was a leader and “destined for greatness to do good.”

“I told him I was proud of him and how much he has grown and the man he has become,” Jackson says. “I’m just saddened. One minute you are happy and all. The next minute, you are crying. This kid lost his whole life and he was just 19-years-old.”

