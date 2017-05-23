What’s the difference between a flash flood watch and warning?

Flash Flooding is particularly dangerous because it can occur within minutes or hours depending on how fast and how long rain is falling over a certain area.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flash flooding – like this week. Some areas around the Valley have received well over 4 inches of rain and more is on the way.

A ‘watch’ means flash flooding is possible. The National Weather Service issues a ‘watch’ so people can prepare for flooding if it were to happen.

A Flash Flood Warning is issued when flash flooding is already occurring or is about to occur. Action should be taken immediately if you are within a warned zone.

There are more deaths from flooding than any other thunderstorm hazard…that’s more than hail, wind or tornadoes….And almost half are vehicle-related.

It is extremely difficult to tell how fast or deep flood waters are….or to know what’s in the water. Hazards like electric wires, sharp objects and washed out road surfaces could all be in flood water without knowing it.

It only takes 6 inches of moving water to take someone off their feet…12 inches to float a car or small SUV…and 18 inches to carry away large vehicles.

The best way to avoid a dangerous flood situation is to always avoid driving through flood water and to move to high ground immediately when flooding is happening or about to.