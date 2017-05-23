West Point police arrest woman connected to drive-by shooting murder

Related Coverage West Point police searching for man and woman wanted in drive-by shooting

WEST POINT, Ga. — West Point police confirm a LaGrange woman is in custody connected to a drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of East 12th Street.

A press release says 29-year-old Erica Taquoyah Parkmond is in the Troup County Jail facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a gun.

As News 3 reported, the victim, Sherika Trammell, was found shot around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. First responders attempted to give her aid before transferring her to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police also identify Desron Young as a suspect in the shooting. Officers say Young and Parkmond were seen escaping from the scene in a red Chevrolet Tahoe.

Young remains on the loose and police say he may be in the West Point/Troup County area.