Rain Remains; Out by Thursday

A Flash Flood Watch continues for most of the News3 viewing area through Wednesday afternoon. Steady rain continues to fall across a wide area of Georgia and Alabama on both sides of a stalled front. A wave of low pressure centered near the Mississippi coast will move along the boundary and keep the rain going at least through the early part of the afternoon before it tapers off. Although the atmosphere in this area has been stable, there could be a few embedded thunderstorms as we move through midday into the afternoon. The primary threat will be localized flooding within any corridors of heavy rain that move repeatedly over a specific area, which could create flash flooding.

After a bit of a lull in the rain late today and tonight, a second wave of energy with this complex storm system will move in on Wednesday and send a cold front across Alabama. That could trigger another round of showers and possibly a few strong thunderstorms out ahead of the front on a scattered basis. The front will clear Columbus and most of west Georgia by late afternoon, allowing drier, cooler air to take over for Thursday.

We’ll have a chance to dry out a bit Thursday and Friday with lower humidity and pleasant temperatures, which will take us into the first part of the holiday weekend. Seasonable heat and humidity will return during the weekend, then Memorial Day will be our next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast