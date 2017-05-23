Peachtree mall murder suspects sentenced

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three gang members were sentenced Tuesday afternoon for their involvement in the deadly Peachtree Mall shooting.
The judge sentenced 19-year-old Xzavaien Jones to:
- Life without parole on both felony and malice murder charges.
- Aggravated assault: 20 years
- Possession of firearm during felony: 15 years and $10,000 fine
- Street gang: 15 years concurrent and $10,000 fine
The judge sentenced 26-year-old Terrell McFarland and 24-year-old Tekoa Young to:
- Life with possibility of parole both murder charges (merged)
- Aggravated assault 20 years concurrent with life sentences
- Violation of street gang terrorism prevention: 5 years (concurrent) and $10,000