OPD searches for 2 suspects seen stealing on Walmart surveillance cameras

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika Police Department asks for your help to find two men allegedly caught stealing on Walmart surveillance cameras.

A press release says the two men were seen at the store on Saturday loading several cookware sets and Shark vacuum cleaners into a cart, then leaving without paying for them. Police say the two escaped into a green 2007-2009 Toyota Camry.

Police describe the suspects shown as:

Suspect #1: Dark skinned black man, approximately 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a teal shirt and khaki shorts. He possibly had a slim goatee. He is approximately 5’10” in height and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Suspect #2: Dark skinned black man, approximately 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a white shirt with a hood, black pants and neon yellow shoes. He is approximately 5’10” in height and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

If you recognize either of the suspects or have any other information about this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 to remain anonymous.