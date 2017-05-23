O.J. Simpson could be released from prison this year

KRON Staff Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, O.J. Simpson reacts as he is found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in Los Angeles. At left is F. Lee Bailey and at right Johnnie Cochran Jr. Jurors in the 8 ½-month-long murder trial in deliberated for less than four hours. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool)

RENO, Nev. (KRON) — O.J. Simpson could be released this year on parole after spending nearly a decade behind bars.

Simpson is scheduled for a parole hearing this July.

The former NFL star turned actor is serving nine to 33 years in prison at a prison 90 miles east of Reno, Nevada.

In 2008 he was convicted of several felony charges, including kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a violent crime.

Those charges are unrelated to the trial following the murders of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, dubbed the “trial of the century.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s