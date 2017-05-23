No joke: Georgia school bans 35 pranksters from graduation

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia school district say 35 seniors won’t march at graduation after joining in a senior prank.

Baldwin County officials tell local media that Thursday’s actions went beyond the bounds of a joke.

Spokesman Byron Wellman says students wearing black clothes and white masks sprayed water guns and threw water balloons in the Baldwin County High School cafeteria before classes.

Two students suffered panic attacks, with paramedics called to help one. Wellman says both are fine now.

Superintendent Noris Price says pranksters “created a very dangerous and unsafe situation,” disobeying teachers, administrators and a school police officer.

Parents were told of the punishment Saturday, after officials identified participants using video recordings. Some parents say the punishment is too harsh.

Students will still get diplomas and any honors they earned.