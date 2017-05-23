Manchester police arrest man connected to suicide bombing at Ariana Grande concert

Related Coverage UK Police: 19 confirmed dead in explosion at Grande concert

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

Police say the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers.

Officers did not provide details.

Police also say officials arrested a man at the Arndale shopping center in central Manchester — but that the arrest is not believed to be connected to Monday night’s attack.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says it is “beyond doubt” that Britain and the city of Manchester have fallen victim to “a callous terrorist attack.”

Speaking outside her offices in London, she says “Although it is not the first time Manchester has suffered in this way, it is the worst attack the city has experienced, and the worst ever to hit the north of England.”

Police say the man who detonated the device inside the concert area was killed.

May says police believe they know the attacker’s identity but are not disclosing it immediately.

President Donald Trump also responded to the bombing, condemning the “evil losers” behind the blast. Trump spoke Tuesday after a meeting in Bethlehem with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Ariana Grande herself also responded to the bombing via Twitter. The pop star apologizes saying she is “broken” and “I don’t have words”.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande has cancelled her world tour in light of the tragedy.